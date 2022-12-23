Police: Dorchester teen facing charges after alleged attempted rape near Wollaston ‘T’ Station

A Dorchester teen is facing charges after allegedly following a woman off of her train at the Wollaston MBTA stop Friday morning and attempting to rape her, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Gustavo Woodward, 18, is facing charges of assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault and battery, according to Quincy police.

According to police, the female victim had gotten off her ride line train just after 1:00 a.m. and was walking on Woodbine Street when someone attacked her from behind, pulling her to the ground. The attacker attempted to remove her clothing and began punching her repeatedly, according to police. Police say the victim was able to fend off her attacker.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 a.m. where the victim identified her attacker as a white, possibly Hispanic male, wearing a red sweater and told officers that he had fled back to the Wollaston station.

Officers arrived at the Quincy MBTA station and arrested Woodward after he was spotted on an arriving train and officers determined he matched the victim’s description.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Last month, a Quincy man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from the same train station and subjecting her to hours of sexual abuse.

Quincy man facing charges after woman kidnapped from MBTA station, raped, left in mall parking lot

Officers also shared several safety tips for those who walk alone at night.

1. Bring a phone - this will enable you to call for help if you find yourself in danger or feel uncomfortable. Do not talk on your phone as you walk. Keep your head up and pay attention to your surroundings.

2. Carry pepper spray - According to Massachusetts law, anyone 18 years of age or older may obtain and carry pepper spray (no permit needed). The Quincy Police officers Pepper Spray classes and self-defense courses throughout the year. Watch our social media for upcoming classes.

Story continues

3. Walk in well-lit areas - Avoid dark side streets and try to stay in populated areas. If possible, stay away from empty parking garages or isolated areas. Do not take a shortcut through a dark alley or parking lot.

4. Don’t wear earbuds - Headphones reduce your awareness of your surroundings, and you might not hear someone approaching you from behind.

5. Most importantly, trust your instincts. If you see something or someone suspicious, change your route by crossing the street. If you feel like someone is following you, head toward a busy area, like a convenience store, fast-food restaurant, or gas station. Let the person following you know that you are aware of their presence by looking in their direction. Don’t head towards your car or home.

This morning, Friday, December 23, 2022, at approx. 1:15am, officers responded to the area of Woodbine Street & Cushing... Posted by Quincy Police Department on Friday, December 23, 2022

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW