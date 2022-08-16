Police: Douglasville woman arrested for stealing $50,000 watch in Powder Springs

Aug. 16—A Douglasville woman is in custody for breaking into a Powder Springs residence and stealing a $50,000 watch from the owner.

According to a warrant, the Powder Springs Police Department arrested Kayla Phillips on Friday off Silvery Way, near Powder Springs Road. Phillips, 22, is accused of breaking into the home of Ahmad Grandberry.

Phillips drove herself and another unknown party to Grandberry's residence, where they used a crowbar to break open the front door, according to the warrant. Once inside, Phillips approached Grandberry, pulling a Glock 31 out and pointing it at him, and then grabbed a watch off of his person with an estimated value of $50,000.

Upon leaving, Phillips fired a shot into Grandberry's home before escaping with the unknown party in a red 2019 Honda Accord, that authorities say was stolen before the attack.

Phillips is charged with burglary and home invasion in the first degree, aggravated assault, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property greater in value than $1,500, second degree criminal damage to property, and armed robbery, all of which are felonies. Additionally, she is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct. She is currently being held at the Cobb County jail with no bond.