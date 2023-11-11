Police: Downtown skate park stabbing leaves victims critically injured

Nov. 10—Santa Fe police are investigating a stabbing at De Vargas Park that left three people wounded — two of them critically — early Friday morning.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect in the incident, which occurred in the skate park area, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release states. One is in stable condition, and the other two are in critical condition. One patient is undergoing emergency surgery and another was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital for "a higher lever of care," according to police.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.