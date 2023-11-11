Police: Downtown skateboard park stabbing leaves two critically injured

Nov. 10—Santa Fe police are investigating a stabbing at De Vargas Park that left three people wounded — two of them critically — early Friday.

Officers have not yet identified a suspect in the incident, which occurred in the skateboard park area, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release states. One is in stable condition, and the other two are in critical condition. One patient is undergoing emergency surgery and another was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital for "a higher lever of care," according to police.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Detective Francisco Alvarado at 505-955-5251.