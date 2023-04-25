Police find dozens of pounds of meth, fentanyl after traffic stop on I-5 south of Salem

Oregon State Police K9 Titan sits next to dozens of pounds of drugs seized after a traffic stop on I-5 south of Salem on Sunday.

Oregon State Police say they found nearly 100 pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin and arrested the driver and passenger after pulling over a car Sunday morning on Interstate 5 south of Salem.

According to a press release from Oregon State Police, a trooper stopped a car at 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning for a traffic violation and the trooper asked the 22-year-old male driver for consent to search the car.

Police say the driver did not give consent, but admitted to bringing marijuana from California.

Oregon State Police K9 Titan searched the car and alerted the officer to duffel bags in the trunk.

According to state police, they found 51 pounds of methamphetamine, 31 pounds of powder fentanyl, nine pounds of cocaine and two pounds of heroin.

Police say the driver and a passenger were both arrested and taken to Multnomah County Jail.

The 22-year-old driver made his first court appearance on Monday and faces federal charges for possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Oregon. They did not say if the passenger was charged.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

