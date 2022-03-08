Police: Driver admitted looking down just before crash killed girl, 14

Mar. 7—The man who was driving the pickup truck that fatally injured a 14-year-old Enfield school girl Sunday afternoon in East Windsor told police that he was having an argument with his wife via text message just before the accident, according to a police report made public Monday.

The driver — Jesse Robert Pincince, 37, of 80 Crane Road in Ellington — said "he had 'looked down for a second' when he heard a loud 'thump' and looked up to see a person landing on the side of the road," East Windsor police Cpl. Bryon C. Smith wrote in the report.

Smith reported that he asked Pincince if he had been checking his cellphone and "he paused for a moment and nodded his head."

FATAL CRASH

DEFENANT: Jesse Robert Pincince, 37, of 80 Crane Road in Ellington

VICTIM: 14-year-old girl attending Enfield public school

MAJOR CHARGES: Second-degree manslaughter, motor-vehicle misconduct, negligent homicide with a motor vehicle

STATUS: Pincince is being held on $200,000 bond with next hearing scheduled April 12 in Hartford Superior Court

But Pincince passed all field sobriety tests administered by police, Smith reported.

In Hartford Superior Court on Monday, Judge Kimberly P. Massicotte reduced Pincince's bond from the $350,000 set Sunday at the East Windsor police station to the $200,000 recommended by the bail commissioner's office. There had been no attempt to post the reduced bond by 3:40 p.m., a court clerk reported.

If Pincince posts bond, he will be restricted to his home 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with electronic monitoring of his whereabouts — but with "carveouts" permitting him to go to work and pick up his children from daycare, the judge ordered.

She declined to order Pincince not to drive but did order him to surrender his cellphone or at least not use it while driving.

When Smith first approached him at the accident scene in the area of 150 North Road, or Route 140, Pincince was "visibly upset," the corporal reported.

Story continues

Erratic driving

A witness told police called 911 call while driving on Interstate 91 because she was afraid the driver of a pickup truck, later identified as Pincince, would hurt someone, Smith reported.

As she and two friends drove north on I-91, the witness said, they saw the truck swerve all over the highway and nearly hit at least two, and possibly three, other vehicles.

She said the truck drifted out of the center lane into the left lane, where it nearly hit another vehicle, then drifted to the right across all three lanes of traffic and nearly hit a vehicle in the right lane. That vehicle had to drive on the "dirt portion of the highway" to avoid being hit, the witness told police.

The witness said the truck got off Exit 45 and stopped at the traffic light, then, when the light turned green, didn't move until other drivers honked their horns. Later, she said, as the truck went east on Route 140, it ran a red light at the Route 5 intersection.

The witness said she had to stop for the traffic light and lost sight of the truck, but later saw it parked at the accident scene, with the male driver running toward a female lying on the side of the road. The witness said she knew it was the same truck by its license plate.

Smith reported that the other two occupants of the witness' vehicle described the same events.

The corporal reported that Pincince's pupils "were constricted and he seemed to talk slowly" at the accident scene. He denied drinking any alcohol Sunday, but said he was taking medications for his back, the names of which he couldn't recall, Smith added.

Pincince also told police that he was legally blind in his right eye and is required to wear glasses when he drives — but admitted he wasn't wearing them, according to the corporal.

South Windsor police Investigator Kevin Geraci, who is a "drug recognition expert," evaluated Pincince and said he "had concerns" with Pincince driving "with all of the medical issues he has but stated he does not believe he was under the influence of substances," Smith reported.

Companion 'distraught'

A girl who was walking with the victim at the time of the accident "was crying and very distraught" when police arrived at the scene, Smith reported. She told police that she and the victim had been walking east on North Road when "this truck" came out of nowhere and hit her friend.

Surveillance cameras at two businesses recorded parts of the accident. The better-quality video, taken from the Golden Gavel auction house, shows the victim "going airborne and landing, then rolling to the grass area on the side of the road," Smith reported, adding that the distance from where she was hit to where she came to rest was approximately 60 feet.

The accident was reported to police around 3:15 p.m. and the girl died at a hospital just after 8 p.m., the corporal reported.

Pincince's most recent criminal conviction was for use of drug paraphernalia in 2017, for which he received a 60-day prison sentence, online court records show.

In 2015, he received one-year prison sentences on the same day for a felony count of third-degree larceny in Vernon Superior Court and a misdemeanor count of sixth-degree larceny in Manchester Superior Court, the online records show. They don't indicate whether the sentences were to run concurrent or consecutive to one another.

Earlier, Pincince had two burglary convictions with subsequent probation violations, a bail commissioner told the judge Monday.

The most serious charge against Pincince in the current case is second-degree manslaughter, which carries up to 10 years in prison, and he faces six other criminal and motor-vehicle charges. His case is scheduled to return to court April 12, but the judge ordered that he not be transported to the courthouse if he is still in jail at that time.

Public defender Ann M. Guillet told the judge that, after his most recent release from prison, Pincince didn't return to the life he had led before. She said he is married, owns a home, and has two children and two stepchildren.

"He made a horrible mistake," she said of the accident.

Loved ones identified the girl on a GoFundMe page as Jaylene Gonzalez and wrote: "Jaylene Gonzalez was a beautiful young girl with a bright future ahead of her that was sadly taken away from her much too soon."

This is a link to the page: Fundraiser by Victorya Colin : Help with Funeral Costs for Jaylene Gonzalez (gofundme.com)

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.