Police: Driver in alleged hit-and-run left victim bleeding in the street

Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
·2 min read
A Great Falls man faces charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment, both felonies, after he allegedly hit a man with his car and left him unconscious and bleeding in the street.

The following information comes directly from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

On July 29, Evan Thomas Blaine, 22, contacted the Great Falls Police Department reporting that someone had thrown a rock at his windshield while he was driving and shattered it. He said it happened on Central Avenue and that he would wait for police at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art.

Meanwhile, another officer was driving on the 900 block of Central Avenue when he spotted a man facedown on the roadway in a puddle of blood. The affidavit states that he was unconscious and that his injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

When officers responded to Paris Gibson Square, Blaine was not there. Dispatch called him and directed him to meet officers at the police station, and Blaine complied.

When officers interviewed Blaine, he reportedly told them the man had thrown a rock at his windshield and then "leaned into the roadway” and was struck by Blaine’s vehicle.

Around the same time, officers contacted Blaine’s girlfriend, who said she had been in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The woman said Blaine was eastbound on Central Avenue when they saw the victim in the westbound lane, waving his arms and yelling.

She said Blaine turned the vehicle around and, without provocation, sprayed the victim with bear spray. She said Blaine then turned around again and struck the victim with the vehicle.

The woman said she asked repeatedly to get out of the vehicle, but Blaine would not let her leave. She said she was able to jump out on Central Avenue and 12th Street.

The woman also told police that Blaine was a heavy illegal drug user, and police believe it is possible he was under the influence at the time of the incident.

At the time the affidavit was filed, the victim was about to undergo surgery, and police did not know his prognosis. Police at the scene were not able to interview the man because he was unconscious.

As of Monday morning, the Cascade County Attorney's Office said the man is still alive.

Blaine is currently held at the Cascade County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Driver arrested in alleged hit-and-run in Great Falls

