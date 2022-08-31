Police: Driver of car that struck motorcycle arrested

Aug. 31—Police said they were seeking a felony assault charge on a 23-year-old Carthage woman arrested after ramming a motorcycle Monday morning in Joplin and injuring one of its riders.

Sgt. Andy Blair of the Joplin Police Department, said Kamry M. Nowlin, 22, of Joplin, was taken to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the 11:01 a.m. incident near Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue.

Nowlin was riding on a motorcycle with a male operator when, police said, another woman deliberately rammed their bike from the side and left the scene. That woman was later located and taken into custody, with a charge of second-degree assault being sought on her, police said.