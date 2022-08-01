Police: Driver clocked going 161 mph on I-93 in NH

A man was arrested after a state trooper clocked him going more than twice the speed limit on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said.

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn., was behind the wheel of an orange sports car that sped past a New Hampshire state trooper at 161 mph, according to State Police.

The speed limit in that area is 70 mph.

Shortly after, police received reports of multiple sports cars, including the orange car, speeding, driving erratically and nearly causing crashes.

Police in Woodstock, N.H. clocked the car going 130 mph and caught up to the vehicle at Exit 32, where it was stuck in traffic.

The car was identified as a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette. Zapata-Rebello was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer by New Hampshire State Police. He also faces a charge of reckless driving in Woodstock.

