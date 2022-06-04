Police say driver who crashed into side of store killed himself with gun

A crime scene investigation van is parked next to a pickup where a man crashed into the side of Ashley Furniture and was found dead by Redding police on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022.

The man who crashed into the side of a Redding furniture store last Saturday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police announced Friday afternoon.

In addition to giving the cause of death, police identified the man as 25-year-old Michael Branson.

Redding police Capt. Ron Icely previously said Branson was wanted on a warrant stemming from a child sexual abuse case that was investigated last month.

Redding police investigate the death of a man who crashed into the wall of Ashley Furniture on Dana Drive on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022.

Icely said police officers saw Branson just after 8 a.m. last Saturday as he was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 in the area of Canby Road and Victor Avenue.

He didn't yield for an enforcement stop and a police pursuit ended when Branson's pickup crashed into the side of Ashley Furniture on Dana Drive.

Police said a $350,000 felony warrant was issued May 27 by the Shasta County Superior Court for Branson's arrest.

"The charge stems from the ongoing sexual abuse of a 12-year-old child earlier this year," police said.

Icely said Branson was known to possess firearms and police found a firearm inside the pickup.

Police used non-lethal bean-bag rounds to shoot out the pickup's back window so a drone could get a look inside the truck where air bags had deployed. Officers determined Branson was dead after they opened the pickup's door.

