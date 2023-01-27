Police: Driver facing DUI charge after cops allegedly find open vodka bottle in FedEx truck

Jan. 26—A Nashua man was arrested on DUI and other charges Thursday after state police say they allegedly saw the FedEx truck he was driving "operating erratically" on Interstate 93 in Bow.

Around 4:17 p.m. Thursday, troopers reported seeing a FedEx truck allegedly come close to hitting a guardrail and operating erratically on I-93 southbound in Bow, state police said in a news release.

Troopers pulled the truck over, but state police said the operator "failed to put the truck in park and it rolled ahead until he was instructed to stop it and put it in park."

State police conducted a DUI investigation, which resulted in the driver — identified by police as Troy Adams, 48, of Nashua — being arrested for DUI. An open container charge was added after police say they allegedly found an open bottle of vodka in the passenger compartment of the FedEx truck.

Adams was charged with DUI, reckless operation, open container, and lane control.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at (603)223-4107 or at Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov.