Police: Driver in fatal Nebraska crash had used marijuana

·1 min read

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — One of the drivers in a crash that killed two women and injured 20 bystanders watching classic cars cruise down a Nebraska street tested positive for marijuana, police said.

The 18-year-old Omaha man was driving a Ford Taurus that smashed into a Toyota Corolla carrying the two women who were killed Sunday night in Lincoln. He tested positive for drug use after the crash, but a breathalyzer test for alcohol use was negative.

The impact killed both women in the Toyota and sent both cars onto the sidewalk, where they struck a crowd of onlookers.

The 18-year-old had not been ticketed as of Tuesday, but the crash report said he was driving over the 40 mph speed limit when he went through a yellow light on O Street in Lincoln before the crash. Police have said neither of the cars in the crash was involved in the cruising event.

Hospital officials said only two of the 20 people who were hurt remained hospitalized Tuesday, with one in serious condition and the other in fair condition.

Police said that 20-year-old Emily Siebenhor and 22-year-old Edith Hermosillo died in the crash. They were both from Cozad and living in Lincoln where Siebenhor was a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The victims' junior high cross country coach and high school counselor, Dustin Favinger, told the Lincoln Journal Star that they were great kids.

“It’s never easy to lose anybody and when you lose someone who is young, it’s that much more difficult and mind boggling to try and wrap your head around,” Favinger said. “They were just two really wonderful kids and it’s a big loss to our world to have them gone.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Life sciences developments are booming in Chicago, bringing jobs and helping fight ‘brain drain’

    Much of Chicago’s office market remains stuck in the doldrums, but another economic engine has come to life, ready to remake the city into a hub for advanced industry and research. New towers dedicated to life sciences and biotech are already rising in an arc around the downtown core, with more likely on the way. “It really is the next industry for Chicago,” said Regina Stilp, principal of ...

  • School buses honor Ukrainian children killed in war

    STORY: Stuffed toys and badges with children’s names were placed on some of the seats, a commemorative event to mark Children's Day, organised by Lviv's authorities."We are raising awareness so that the world will see it and stop any cooperation with Russia, so that everyone will understand that it Russia is a terrorist state, that they Russians deliberately carry out the genocide of the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian children," Lviv's mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.Ukraine has accused Russia of atrocities and brutality against civilians during the invasion and on Tuesday (May 31) said it had identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and started prosecuting around 80 of them.Russia has denied targeting civilians or involvement in war crimes and accused Kyiv of staging them to smear its forces.

  • Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ's 1/6 probe

    Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro revealed in a court filing Tuesday afternoon that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department's sprawling probe into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, who was a trade adviser to then-President Donald Trump, said he was served by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., house last week. The subpoena is the first known instance of prosecutors seeking testimony from someone who worked in the Trump White House as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries.

  • A sneak peek at 20 of the best deals from Walmart’s massive sale starting June 2

    The big box retailer is taking on Amazon Prime Day with an online-only exclusive sales event for its premium members this weekend.

  • Hinckley, who shot Reagan in 1981, granted full freedom

    During a hearing in Washington, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman lifted travel and internet usage restrictions against Hinckley, who has been living on his own in Williamsburg, Virginia, Fox News reported. During a hearing in September, Friedman said he would grant Hinckley unconditional release, but gave prosecutors more time to monitor Hinckley as he transitioned to living on his own following the death of his mother.

  • Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping over a botched drug deal

    The defendant was trying to figure out if one of the victims had taken part in stealing $10,000.

  • Germany picks Boeing's Chinook helicopters to replace Sikorsky fleet

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will buy 60 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from Boeing to replace its ageing CH-53K fleet, putting to bed an oft-postponed decision against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. "With this model we are strengthening our ability to cooperate in Europe," said German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, without detailing how much the helicopters would cost during a speech to the Bundestag lower house of parliament on Wednesday. According to past planning data, the Bundeswehr was set to acquire 45 to 60 heavy-lift helicopters for some 4 billion euros ($4.29 billion), to be delivered between 2023 and 2029.

  • New probe into unsolved 2014 murders of New Jersey couple

    ‘They couldn’t have done a worse job if they intended to mess up that investigation,’ lawyer says of initial murder case

  • Russian Yachts and Money Are Going Where US Influence Has Waned

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrey Melnichenko was in a bind. Squeezed by European sanctions targeting Russian billionaires, one of Russia’s richest men needed a safe jurisdiction to protect the businesses he’d built. He found it in the United Arab Emirates.Moscow-based coal producer SUEK and Zug, Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem, both founded by Melnichenko, are opening local trading units in the Gulf oil exporter, according to five people with knowledge of the matter. The 50-year-old resigned fro

  • NBA mock draft has Brooklyn Nets drafting Auburn big

    Bleacher Report predicts that the Brooklyn Nets will retain their NBA draft pick and select an Auburn big man.

  • U.N. had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertilizer exports

    A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday. The U.N. official, Rebecca Grynspan, is now in Washington for talks on the same issue "with the key aim of addressing growing global food insecurity," Dujarric said. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United States is prepared to give "comfort letters" to shipping and insurance companies to help facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.

  • NBA Star Jaylen Brown and NFL Star Aaron Donald Sign with Kanye West’s Donda Sports Group

    Kanye West and the people at Donda Sports Group are already making waves in the sports world, signing NBA star Jaylen Brown and NFL star Aaron Donald.

  • Man vanishes after dropping dad off at airport, Georgia cops say. Search is underway

    The man’s father had a flight to catch at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

  • Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

    The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week's deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, said Wednesday that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he's stopped cooperating. In a brief interview, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN that he's speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators. "I’ve been on the phone with them every day,” Arredondo said.

  • Tango in the desert: Texas, Arizona State to meet in NCAA men’s final

    Texas and Arizona State survived a marathon Tuesday at the NCAA Championship to punch their tickets to Wednesday's final at Grayhawk.

  • Possible candidates to replace Monte Lee as head baseball coach at Clemson

    The Tigers fired Lee after missing the NCAA tournament for the second straight year.

  • Excessive force, racism complaints: Columbus police chief hears from unhappy residents

    Many Columbus residents who met with Police Chief Elaine Bryant at a Tuesday forum shared frustrations over excessive force by officers.

  • At least 11 dead, 33 missing after Agatha's hit on Mexico

    Hurricane Agatha left at least 11 people dead and 33 missing in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca, where it set off flooding and landslides, Gov. Alejandro Murat said Wednesday. More than 40,000 people in the state have been affected, primarily along the coast and in the mountains just beyond, Murat said. Agatha was the strongest hurricane since records have been kept to come ashore in May in the eastern Pacific.

  • With Shaedon Sharpe off to the NBA, does Kentucky have enough for next season?

    Looking at Kentucky’s 2022-23 roster with Sharpe now gone, and speculation on whether the Cats will add anyone else.

  • Texas power use hits monthly record again with many more to come

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, said it had enough resources available to meet forecast demand. That was not the case on May 13 when ERCOT was forced to urge customers to conserve energy after several power plants shut unexpectedly, causing real-time prices to briefly soar to over $4,000 per megawatt hour (MWh). Extreme weather reminds Texans of the 2021 February freeze that left millions without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation was shut.