Police: Driver who hit, killed man in Melbourne in 2021 arrested

Melbourne police said they’ve arrested the driver who hit and killed a man in 2021.

Officers said Benjamin Moore, 33, hit and killed Natanael Real, 28 along South Harbor City Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Nov. 27, 2021 and left the scene.

Police said the day after the crash, they found the vehicle involved in the crash abandoned on Emerson Drive in Palm Bay.

After what police called an “extensive investigation,” they determined last week that Moore was behind the wheel when Real was hit and they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Read: Melbourne seniors receive hurricane supply kits from FPL

Officers took Moore into custody on Monday. He is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death, vehicular homicide, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said he is being held on no bond.

Read: Brevard sheriff shuts down nuisance home near West Melbourne

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.