Police: Driver hits pedestrian, flees

Dec. 10—EAST HARTFORD — Police say they are in contact with a driver who struck a man with his car in the area of School and Park streets early Thursday morning.

Police and fire departments responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and found the man unconscious and injured, emergency officials said.

Deputy Chief Josh Litwin said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. His condition was unknown, as of early today.

A recently installed security camera captured photos of the suspect vehicle, a pickup truck, as it traveled down Park Avenue after the incident.

Litwin said that after a press release on the incident was issued, the driver contacted East Hartford police and is now cooperating with their ongoing investigation.

— Joseph Villanova

