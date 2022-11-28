Police: Driver impaled, trapped after attempting to flee traffic stop

The driver of a vehicle was impaled by a piece of metal after crashing his car while allegedly attempting to flee a traffic stop in Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh police say an officer saw the driver turn onto Murray Avenue from Bartlett Street and drive into oncoming traffic around 9:40 p.m. Sunday. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver allegedly fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into a fence and light pole near the I-376 off-ramp of Murray Avenue.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle with his leg impaled by a piece of metal. He was freed by EMS and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash is being investigated. The driver’s current condition is not known.

