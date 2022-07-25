Police: Driver intentionally hit Knoebels employee in parking lot

Jul. 25—ELYSBURG — A driver allegedly intentionally struck a parking lot employee at Knoebels Amusement Resort on Saturday evening, according to Locust Township Police Department.

Officers are now asking the public for any information or video surveillance at their homes that could lead to the identity of the driver and the passenger in the vehicle. The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Ram truck with no known special features. The male driver is reported to have dark hair and a dark beard and facial hair. The female passenger was wearing a white top.

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Knoebels while the employee was directing traffic. The employee was not seriously injured, police said.

According to witnesses, this appears to be an intentional act. The employee had stopped the suspect vehicle, directing the male driver toward another exit gate, when the male disregarded the directions of the employee. The male driver then "hit the gas," bumping the employee with the front of his truck, police said.

After being confronted by other employees, the male and his female passenger got back in their vehicle, went through a wood barricade and exited through the gate onto Campground Road. The suspect vehicle then turned right on Pine Swamp Road towards Middle Road, Numidia and Bear Gap areas, police said.

The Knoebel's employee did not suffer from any serious injuries and was evaluated by Knoebel's EMS Staff, police said.

Anyone in this area or along Pine Swamp, Bethel, Middle Road areas that may have seen the suspect vehicle travel past them or who have surveillance cameras at their homes are asked to review their videos and please contact the Locust Township Police Department if the suspect vehicle is seen on your video.

Police can be reached by calling 570-799-5806 or by emailing a.breach@locustpd.com.