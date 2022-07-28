Police: Driver involved in Andover highway standoff killed himself

Jul. 28—A bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in his car on Interstate 495 in Andover killed himself while troopers were negotiating with him the night of July 19, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy, was pronounced dead at 11:28 p.m. at Lawrence General Hospital, state police announced late Wednesday morning.

"Miele killed himself while state police negotiators were attempting to convince him to surrender peacefully," according to the statement.

Miele barricaded himself in a 2018 BMW 430XI coupe on the median strip around 7 p.m. Tuesday. As troopers, bomb squad and SWAT team members converged, the highway was shut down to traffic for several hours.

"At one point, (Miele) threw a ballistic vest and two firearm magazines out of the car but maintained possession of the handgun inside the vehicle. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Miele discharged a single round and inflicted massive injury to himself," according to the state police statement.

Police had attempted to stop Miele, who was wanted for multiple bank robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, on I-495 southbound.

He pulled the BMW onto the grassy median near the I-93 interchange and barricaded himself in his car as it was surrounded by police with their guns drawn.

A state police sergeant first spotted Miele, in the BMW coupe, parked outside Digital Federal Credit Union on Broadway in Methuen just before 7 p.m.

The sergeant recognized the car as the subject of a BOLO, or "Be On The Look Out," an alert related to multiple bank robberies in southeastern Massachusetts, according to state police.

Miele started to drive away and the sergeant, in an unmarked cruiser, followed him.

A short while later, the sergeant and another trooper who responded to assist, tried to pull over the BMW. But Miele refused to stop and then fled through side streets and onto Route 28 (Broadway) south. He continued to flee south onto Route 28 in Lawrence and then jumped on I-495 southbound.

"At approximately 7:10 p.m., shortly after crossing into Andover on Route 495 the suspect pulled into the grass median, reversed direction of his car and stopped," according to state police.

Troopers who pulled up to the car saw Miele "was holding a handgun to his head."

State police quickly established a perimeter and called more troopers to the area, including SWAT and bomb squad members, crisis negotiators, the air wing and area state police commanders.

Troopers trained in hostage negotiation spoke with Miele for nearly two hours trying to get him to surrender peacefully, police said.

After Miele shot himself, SWAT members checked the car and ensured it was safe for medical personnel to approach.

State police detectives, crime scene services and the ballistics unit then investigated the death. It was clearly established "the suspect committed suicide by gunshot."

No police officers discharged their weapons, state police said.