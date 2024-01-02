Police: Driver in Lexington dead after collision, marking first deadly crash of the year

A driver in Lexington is dead after a collision Tuesday night, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The crash happened around 9:25 p.m. on Newtown Pike near W. Second Street. Lexington police Lt. Jesse Palmer said a vehicle fled from a traffic stop, later lost control and struck another vehicle.

One driver was declared dead on scene, according to Palmer. It’s unknown which of the two drivers was killed or what caused the collision.

Lexington police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, according to Palmer.

Officers did not pursue the fleeing vehicle after it took off, Palmer said.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after the family is notified.

This is the first deadly crash in Lexington this year, according to Kentucky State Police data. In 2023 there were 51 fatal crashes resulting in 51 deaths. There were 35 deadly crashes in Lexington the previous year, causing a total of 38 deaths.