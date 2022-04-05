Police: Driver shoots at officer in Cumberland Mall parking lot

Apr. 5—An off-duty Cobb County police officer was fired upon while working a security detail at Cumberland Mall on Sunday.

At around 2:30 p.m., the officer was patrolling the mall's parking lot when he received a "be on the lookout" message from Cumberland Mall security for two suspicious vehicles in the parking lot, according to a Cobb Police Department news release.

The officer located one of the suspicious vehicles and attempted to make contact with the driver. The driver then began to drive recklessly through the mall parking lot. The driver then shot at the officer before fleeing the area, police said.

The officer was not injured.

Anyone with additional information regarding this active investigation should contact detectives at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.