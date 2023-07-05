Police: Driver smoked "unknown white powder" night before fatal accident

Jul. 5—MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg driver charged with homicide by a motor vehicle while driving under the influence allegedly smoked an "unknown white powder" the night before he was involved in a fatal crash, according to court documents.

Benjamin Martin, 35, of Mifflinburg, was arraigned on Saturday and posted $35,000 cash bail on Monday. Martin, who is accused of causing the accident that killed Spencer Charles, 30, of Montgomery, on July 1 at 12:40 p.m. at 2325 Grand Valley Road in West Buffalo Township, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 15.

Martin, of Grand Valley Road, Mifflinburg, was charged with three felonies: One count of homicide by vehicle while DUI and two counts of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count of DUI; and three summary counts of disregarding traffic lanes, failing to keep right and careless driving. The charges were filed by state Trooper Timothy Hummel in Mensch's office.

Trooper Hummel was dispatched to the scene for a two-vehicle accident where he observed a Red Dodge Ram 2500 on its side in the middle of the roadway and a black Subaru Legacy at a final rest on the south shoulder of the roadway. Charles, the driver of the Legacy, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A passenger in Charles' vehicle, 34-year-old Wayne Kurtz, of Mifflinburg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening head injuries, police said.

Martin allegedly told police he was heading west on Grand Valley Road when he blinked and crossed the double yellow line into the other lane, causing the collision. He allegedly said he was unable to provide further details leading up to the crash, police said.

Kurtz told police he and Charles were traveling east on Grand Valley Road and approached a curve in the roadway. He said the truck came into their travel lane and struck their vehicle. They did not have any time to react or attempt to avoid the collision, Kurtz told police.

Martin was "sweating profusely, and he exhibited glassy, bloodshot eyes," Hummel reported. "Furthermore, Martin's speech was slurred and his pupils were dilated."

Martin agreed to field sobriety tests and allegedly exhibited numerous indicators of impairment. Martin allegedly admitted to smoking an "unknown white powder" on June 30 between 8 and 9 p.m., police said.

Martin was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg for another evaluation that again allegedly showed numerous indicators that Martin was incapable of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

Martin voluntarily consented to a legal blood draw. Those vials of blood were sent for testing, police said.