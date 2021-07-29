Police: Driver in stolen van hits and kills man on foot in north Minneapolis, then flees

A driver speeding in a stolen minivan hit and killed a man on foot in north Minneapolis early Thursday, crashed into a semitrailer truck and then ran from the scene, authorities said.

The multi-collision incident occurred about 1:20 a.m. in the 4600 block of N. Lyndale Avenue, according to police. The suspect remains at large.

The traffic-related fatality is the 15th this year being investigated by Minneapolis police, said department spokesman John Elder. There were 12 at this time last year, Elder said.

According to a police statement:

The minivan, stolen from Anoka County, was heading south on Lyndale "at a high rate of speed and in a very erratic manner" before it swerved and hit a man who was standing nearby. Police have not where along Lyndale the man was standing.

The driver continued south, struck a northbound semi and fled on foot.

Another vehicle pulled up and took an injured passenger from the minivan to a nearby hospital.

Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify him, other than to say he was in his 20s.

Anyone with information this case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest and conviction may lead to a reward.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482