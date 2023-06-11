Police: Driver of stolen vehicle charged after 11 people hospitalized following three-car crash in Meriden

One person is facing charges after nearly a dozen people were hospitalized with injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Meriden on Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Windsor Avenue and West Main Street around 4:13 p.m. on Saturday and found 11 people with injuries and three vehicles with heavy, disabling damage, according to the Meriden Police Department.

Investigators found that a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen out of Bridgeport was driving north on North Third Street at the intersection of West Main Street when it struck a Chevrolet Cobalt that was headed north on West Main Street, according to police.

Both people in the Accord were hurt, and four people in the Cobalt were injured. All six people were taken to local hospitals, police said.

The stolen vehicle, driven by 34-year-old William Herschel of Meriden, continued across West Main Street onto Windsor Avenue where it hit a Nissan Altima head-on, according to police.

Five people in the Altima were hurt and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

Herschler was charged with the stolen vehicle and was being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, has information about the incident or has surveillance footage from a nearby home or business is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.