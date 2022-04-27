Police: Driver wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Brockton, dragging police officer

Police are still searching for a driver they say drove off from a traffic stop in Brockton, resulting in a large-scale search through several communities.

Brockton Police say 36-year-old Jeffrey Monteiro was pulled over at 12:15 p.m. on Custer Street. When Monteiro was ordered to get out of the car, he sped off, dragging the officer for a few feet, according to police.

The officer sustained a minor injury.

Police say Monteiro was stopped because his car, a gray Honda Accord, matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from Lowe’s earlier that day.

State Police, as well as officers from Holbrook and Randolph, assisted in the search. Monteiro’s car was found abandoned on Center Street in Randolph, according to police.

Monteiro is wanted on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failing to stop for police, failure to stop or yield, causing gridlock, and a marked lanes violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

