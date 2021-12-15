Police use drone to arrest Anderson man on battery warrant

Dec. 15—ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit in the fields behind the local Walmart store.

Christopher A. Dillard, 48, was arrested on a warrant on a charge of battery, according to Caleb McKnight, APD public information officer, and has outstanding warrants in Delaware County.

McKnight said officers made a traffic stop at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and recognized Dillard, who was in the passenger seat as being wanted on a warrant.

Dillard fled the scene and officers established a perimeter.

McKnight said APD officers used a drone donated by Walmart and were able to spot Dillard through thermal imaging along a wood line to the east of the store.

Dillard eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on the warrant for the battery charge and charged with resisting law enforcement.

According to court records, Dillard entered pleas of guilty in 2017 in Madison Circuit Court to two Level 6 felony charges of neglect of a dependent and a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.

Judge David Happe sentenced Dillard to serve four years with the Indiana Department of Correction with the sentence suspended and placed him on in-home detention for one year.

In 2018, Dillard was found in violation of the terms of in-home detention and sentenced to 1,454 days on the continuum of sanctions program.

He violated those terms in 2019 and was sentenced to serve 1,454 days at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Dillard was placed on in-home detention in June 2020.

Court records show that Delaware County issued a warrant for Dillard's arrest in October for violation of a suspended sentence following a conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.