Police drone finds drunken driving suspect in Hingham after crash

HINGHAM − Police used a drone to find a Quincy driver in a wooded area after he fled from a crash on Lincoln Street early Saturday morning, police said.

The driver, 23, was alone in a Chevrolet Suburban when it crashed at about 4:20 a.m., police said.

A witness told officers that when he told the man he was going to call 911, he ran away.

The SUV had been heading south at a high rate of speed on Lincoln Street when it went off the road and hit a large tree, police said. The vehicle spun 180 degrees and stopped near a utility pole on the opposite side of the road. A tire and part of an axle landed farther down the road. There was blood on the driver’s-side airbag, police said.

Police launched the drone to help find the driver. Hingham police and State Police K-9 units also searched for the man. The drone found the man face down and unconscious near Bremer Circle.

Police awakened him and noticed a strong odor of alcohol, they said. He was taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital.

Police said they charged him with drunken driving; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; negligent driving; speeding; and a marked-lanes violation.

His name was not released. He will be ordered to appear in court, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Drone finds Quincy OUI suspect accused of fleeing crash in Hingham