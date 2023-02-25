Police drone locates teens accused of throwing rocks off bridge over Monroe Expressway

Deputies used a drone equipped with infrared technology to find teenagers who were suspected of throwing rocks off a bridge over the Monroe Expressway, the Union County sheriff said.

Deputies were called to the expressway late Friday night after getting reports of people throwing rocks from the bridge at vehicles.

A rock struck a semi-truck and trailer, which caused significant damage to the roof of the truck and the front of the trailer.

The driver was not hurt.

Deputies launched the drone in the area and it zeroed in on several distinct heat signatures hiding near an onramp, the sheriff said.

Two teens were captured, and deputies identified three other suspects, whose ages ranged from 13 to 15 years old.

“Throwing large rocks off of a bridge at commercial motor vehicles traveling on the Monroe Expressway could have seriously injured or killed one of the drivers who were just trying to work hard and provide for their families,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “The deputies investigating this incident were able to respond quickly and utilized the right equipment to locate, identify, and ensure the juveniles responsible for this incident will be held accountable.”

The kids will face criminal charges.

