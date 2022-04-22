Police Drone, Missing Teen, Mass Pike Chases: Patch Top Stories
MARLBOROUGH, MA — From a mother and daughter badly injured by a driver to two Mass Pike police chases, here are the top stories on Patch for the week ending April 22.
Missing Marlborough Teen: Parent Says Lily Campbell Has Come Home
Lily Campbell, 16, left Marlborough with a 20-year-old man one week ago.
Outcry Over Worcester Police Drone Program At First Public Hearing
Both police and members of the public spoke about a proposal to buy a drone at a city council subcommittee meeting Wednesday.
$30K Stolen From Elderly By Worcester CNA During COVID-19 Lockdown: AG
The 52-year-old nursing assistant drained the bank accounts for nearly a year, even taking money after one victim died, prosecutors said.
Man Charged After Mass Pike Chase From Boston To Framingham
State police said a trooper tried to stop the driver along the Mass Pike in Boston for an expired registration Thursday morning.
IL Man Leads MA Police On State-Spanning Chase
An Illinois man in a stolen Maine SUV fled a Mass Pike rest area Wednesday, leading police on a chase that ended near the New York border.
Young Girl, Mother Injured By SUV Driver In Worcester
The 5-year-old was in critical condition Monday after the collision along Stafford Street, police said.
Weston Man Dies In Vermont Boating Incident
The 29-year-old and a second man from Roslindale drowned in Seymour Lake in northeast Vermont.
100 Days In Office: Worcester's New Political Class Looks Back
After 100 days, five new city council and school committee members have had experienced successes and setbacks.
This article originally appeared on the Marlborough Patch