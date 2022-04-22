Police Drone, Missing Teen, Mass Pike Chases: Patch Top Stories

Neal McNamara
·1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, MA — From a mother and daughter badly injured by a driver to two Mass Pike police chases, here are the top stories on Patch for the week ending April 22.

Missing Marlborough Teen: Parent Says Lily Campbell Has Come Home

Lily Campbell, 16, left Marlborough with a 20-year-old man one week ago.

Outcry Over Worcester Police Drone Program At First Public Hearing

Both police and members of the public spoke about a proposal to buy a drone at a city council subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

$30K Stolen From Elderly By Worcester CNA During COVID-19 Lockdown: AG

The 52-year-old nursing assistant drained the bank accounts for nearly a year, even taking money after one victim died, prosecutors said.

Man Charged After Mass Pike Chase From Boston To Framingham

State police said a trooper tried to stop the driver along the Mass Pike in Boston for an expired registration Thursday morning.

IL Man Leads MA Police On State-Spanning Chase

An Illinois man in a stolen Maine SUV fled a Mass Pike rest area Wednesday, leading police on a chase that ended near the New York border.

Young Girl, Mother Injured By SUV Driver In Worcester

The 5-year-old was in critical condition Monday after the collision along Stafford Street, police said.

Weston Man Dies In Vermont Boating Incident

The 29-year-old and a second man from Roslindale drowned in Seymour Lake in northeast Vermont.

100 Days In Office: Worcester's New Political Class Looks Back

After 100 days, five new city council and school committee members have had experienced successes and setbacks.

This article originally appeared on the Marlborough Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories