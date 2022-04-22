Police Drone, Missing Teen, Mass Pike Chases: Patch Top Stories

MARLBOROUGH, MA — From a mother and daughter badly injured by a driver to two Mass Pike police chases, here are the top stories on Patch for the week ending April 22.

Missing Marlborough Teen: Parent Says Lily Campbell Has Come Home

Lily Campbell, 16, left Marlborough with a 20-year-old man one week ago.

Outcry Over Worcester Police Drone Program At First Public Hearing

Both police and members of the public spoke about a proposal to buy a drone at a city council subcommittee meeting Wednesday.

$30K Stolen From Elderly By Worcester CNA During COVID-19 Lockdown: AG

The 52-year-old nursing assistant drained the bank accounts for nearly a year, even taking money after one victim died, prosecutors said.

Man Charged After Mass Pike Chase From Boston To Framingham

State police said a trooper tried to stop the driver along the Mass Pike in Boston for an expired registration Thursday morning.

IL Man Leads MA Police On State-Spanning Chase

An Illinois man in a stolen Maine SUV fled a Mass Pike rest area Wednesday, leading police on a chase that ended near the New York border.

Young Girl, Mother Injured By SUV Driver In Worcester

The 5-year-old was in critical condition Monday after the collision along Stafford Street, police said.

Weston Man Dies In Vermont Boating Incident

The 29-year-old and a second man from Roslindale drowned in Seymour Lake in northeast Vermont.

100 Days In Office: Worcester's New Political Class Looks Back

After 100 days, five new city council and school committee members have had experienced successes and setbacks.

