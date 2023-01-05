Police use drone to trace stolen caravans

The vans were stolen from a site in Lincolnshire on Monday

Police used a drone to help officers track down and recover four stolen caravans.

The caravans were taken from a site in Lincolnshire after offenders broke through a fence on Monday.

Nottinghamshire Police said inquiries led them to a site near the A1 in Blyth Road, Harworth, where a drone was used and the stolen caravans were spotted.

They were then recovered and removed along with a small cannabis grow.

The force said investigations into the theft were ongoing.

Insp Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: "My team and I police a very large rural area and we are working hard to deny criminals the use of our road network and our open spaces.

"We currently have more resources at our disposal than we have had for a very long time, and – as this case demonstrates – we are using those resources very effectively."