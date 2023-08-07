Police drop inquiry against minister for ‘racist’ traveller leaflet

Gwent Police reviewed the content of a leaflet sent by David TC Davies to voters in his Monmouth constituency - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe

Police have dropped an inquiry into a Cabinet minister who was accused of sending out a “racist” leaflet about a planned traveller site, The Telegraph can reveal.

Gwent Police said it will “not be taking any further action” against David TC Davies, the Welsh Secretary, after reviewing the flyer as a “potential non-crime hate incident”.

The force had faced criticism for leaping to action over the complaints which were spearheaded by a charity that is funded by the Welsh Labour government.

Carl Williams, its Chief Superintendent, told The Telegraph that he had decided not to open a full investigation into the case after discussing it with prosecutors.

He said: “We launched a review into the contents of a leaflet published and distributed in Monmouthshire regarding proposals for a development of a gipsy and traveller site.

“Officers have spoken to several people from the gipsy and traveller and settled communities before seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on whether the leaflet’s contents constituted any offences.

“Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously and following this review, we will not be taking any further action.”

Reignited controversy over non-crime hate incidents

The case has reignited the controversy over police forces investigating and recording non-crime hate incidents and the risk it poses of a chilling impact on free speech.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has issued chief constables in England and Wales with new guidance ordering them to take a more “common sense approach”.

The rules, published in June, say non-crime hate incidents “should only be recorded if it is deemed proportionate and necessary to do so in order to mitigate a real risk of harm”.

She told forces not to look into cases just “because someone is offended” after as many as 120,000 such incidents were recorded in the past five years.

Senior Tories had publicly defended the Welsh Secretary, including Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, who insisted the leaflet was not “racist”.

Story continues

Gwent Police announced last Tuesday that it was reviewing the content of a leaflet that Mr Davies had sent out to voters in his Monmouth constituency.

The leaflet distributed in Monmouth

The flyer was titled Gypsy and Traveller Site Coming To Your Area Soon! and asked residents “Would you like to see a traveller site next to your house?”

It added that the MP had concerns about the “insufficient consultation” of local residents on the plans, which had been carried out by the local Labour council.

The Welsh Secretary had not opposed the creation of such sites and insisted that the leaflet was “not a criticism of the gipsy and traveller community”.

Travelling Ahead, an advocacy project for gipsies and Roma in Wales, said it had lodged complaints about the flyer which it branded “unacceptable”.

Trudy Aspinwall, a project manager at the service, suggested that the material was “racist” and complained that it was “targeted at gipsies and travellers”.

TGP Cymru, the charity which runs the group, received £1.46 million in grants last year and admitted it has an “over-dependence” on the Labour Welsh Government.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.