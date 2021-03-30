Police, drug agents investigating deaths of 2 men in Farmington

Mar. 30—FARMINGTON — Police are investigating the deaths of two men Tuesday at a High Street residence.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct autopsies Wednesday, according to a news statement from Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public safety.

Farmington police were called about 9:12 a.m. to check the well-being of two people who live at the residence, according to the release. A police officer responded with NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel and discovered the two men, according to Moss.

The Farmington Police Department called the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-South to assist with the investigation. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office also were called in. Law enforcement agencies left the scene early Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue the investigation.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team processed the scene.