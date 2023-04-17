Police: Drug factory broken up near MCC

Apr. 17—MANCHESTER — Police charged two people and seized large quantities of cocaine and ecstasy after searching a home in the Manchester Community College neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Police said the East Central Narcotics Task Force found an "extensive" drug distribution operation in one unit of a duplex on Horace Street as a result of a warrant.

Police seized over three pounds of cocaine, 300 ecstasy tablets, and approximately 116 grams of crack cocaine from the residence, along with a loaded handgun and ammunition.

Joel Rivera, 48, the owner of the home, faces charges from the investigation, alongside Raquel Medina, 45.

Rivera was charged with operating a drug factory, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, ecstasy, and fentanyl with intent to sell. He was held over the weekend in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Medina was charged with possession of narcotics and conspiracy to operate a drug factory, and was released on $50,000 bond.

Both are to appear in court on May 11.

