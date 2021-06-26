Police: Drug investigation into Delmont home leads to arrests

Jun. 25—A months-long investigation into drug activity at a Delmont home led to charges this week against a 29-year-old woman, who is accused of leaving crystal methamphetamine and needles out in the open around two young children.

Courtney N. Cline, who has a Penn Township address according to court records, is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison following a preliminary hearing Friday, according to Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar.

He said the Stotler Drive house has been an ongoing issue for police.

"We'd received numerous complaints from borough residents about suspicious activity at 150 Stotler Drive," Klobucar said. "They believed it was drug activity — a lot of cars going in and out and a lot of problems at that location, including a report of a stolen vehicle that led to a foot chase back in January."

On Thursday, Delmont police received a call from a woman whose 12-year-old daughter was staying at the home along with her 8-year-old half-brother, and said she believed there were illegal drugs and needles laying around, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers obtained a search warrant after they tried to conduct a welfare check but Cline refused to allow them inside.

Penn Township police and the Jeannette K-9 unit, along with the state Attorney General's office, assisted in searching the home. They reported seizing five grams of crystal meth, dozens of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia, Klobucar said.

Cline was charged with drug possession, endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday.

"Seven or eight people have been arrested out of that house over the course of the investigation," Klobucar said.

Delmont police arrested two people in late May after stopping a car that left the Stotler Drive house. Inside the car, police found eight ounces of methamphetamine, 100 vape cartridges loaded with THC and needles.

Story continues

Kim J. Ostrawski, 33, of Delmont was arrested on multiple drug charges, as well as an open warrant for Ryan J. Fredericks, 26, of Apollo.

Klobucar thanked nearby residents, who he said "came out and were bringing us thank-you cards and doughnuts."

"They helped us a lot, providing information," he said. "We don't want this stuff here in Delmont. It may take us a little while to do the investigation, but we'll get it done."

Delmont police continue to seek information on Fredericks' whereabouts.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .