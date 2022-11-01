Police: Drug packaging mimics legal candy, snacks

Nov. 1—HIGH POINT — Federal, state and local law enforcement are targeting an insidious practice by narcotics peddlers: Disguising drugs through packaging that mimics designs of popular candy and other snack items.

N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall joined High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud Monday afternoon during a briefing at the city police headquarters to discuss the results of a recent sting operation that used trademark infringement laws to target illegitimate activity.

"They are clearly here to deceive," Stroud said while standing next to a table with dozens of packages seized by law enforcement.

On Oct. 20 and 27, local police joined agents from the N.C. Department of the Secretary of State, N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Department of Homeland Security to check 20 High Point tobacco and vape stores for trademark violations. Store owners and employees voluntarily surrendered more than 8,800 products and were issued a warning, but they could have faced charges ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, depending on the value of the products.

Police Lt. Kim Rieson, who headed the operation for the department, said the stores were put on notice that they would be charged next time police find such products. Rieson estimated that 10% to 15% of the packages seized contained narcotics — including foods containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — or hallucinogens.

The cost of the surrendered items totaled $49,896, according to High Point police.

Several stores also were selling cans and bottles with hidden compartments, which are commonly used to hide narcotics, law enforcement officers say. Others were selling products designed to fool drug screen urine tests.

Packaging that Marshall said violated trademarks included ones similar to products made by Frito-Lay, Kellogg's, Disney, Oreo, Sour Patch Kids and the Girl Scouts, and she said it could entice children.

Proceeds from sales through counterfeit packaging fuels drug cartels and human traffickers across the nation and globe, said Marshall, whose office handles trademark enforcement in North Carolina.

Marshall said that there's a cottage black market industry in setting up counterfeit packaging manufacturing operations in the United States and overseas.

