Police: Drug raid at Hartford business yields 145 pounds of pot, guns and fentanyl and more

Police said they seized 145 pounds of marijuana, 160 bags of fentanyl and four guns from a Hartford business Thursday during a drug raid.

They made eight arrests, although none of those charged is from Hartford, police said. Three of the eight are from Massachusetts and one is from Pennsylvania.

The arrests happened about 6:50 p.m. at a business known as “Hot Mammas,” Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. In addition to the large amount of marijuana and fentanyl, officers seized 14 grams of cocaine, hundreds of THC edibles and candy bars, two pounds of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 100 bottles of liquid THC, he said.

They also confiscated 50 bottles of “lean,” prescription cough medicine that sometimes is mixed with soda and candy.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies had been working on the investigation for several months, Boisvert said.

