Police drug raids: PSNI sends texts to phone numbers found

Nearly 2,000 people whose phone numbers were recovered in a number of drugs raids have been texted advice on substance misuse by police.

Serious Organised Crime Unit officers seized mobile devices during intelligence-led operations across the greater Belfast area.

Texts have now been sent to mobile numbers that had been in contact with those devices.

Police said the demand for illicit drugs in Northern Ireland has grown.

Drug seizures and drug arrests are both up 10% this year, they said.

Det Sup Emma Neill said: "It is important that we not only arrest and search and seize these drugs that are openly available but also take a public health approach and support those who are affected by drug misuse, often the most vulnerable in our society."

During the most recent raid in the greater Belfast area, the PSNI focused its activity on the supply of Class A and Class B drugs that were being sold through social media apps and groups.

This is a growing trend within Northern Ireland and the drugs market has transformed over the last number of years through the development of social media apps.

Det Supt Neill said police had used the apps to identify supply lines and undertaken a "significant" arrest and search operation.

"Drug use is a complex issue and we are focused and determined to disrupt and frustrate the supply of controlled drugs in Northern Ireland," she said.

"There is other work that needs to be done in terms of those that need help with addiction abuse. It is an incredibly difficult cycle to break."

Operation Dealbreaker was in the making for a number of months and was a huge operation for the PSNI.

There have been 18 searches, 14 arrests and nine people charged across the greater Belfast area.

The PSNI also offers support through a drugs and alcohol service.

Mobile numbers that have been sent texts by the PSNI provided details of where support and assistance for substance misuse can be obtained, though the message acknowledged the contacts may not have purchased drugs.

The PSNI also said it was working with national and international law enforcement partners, including An Garda Síochána (Irish police) to target suppliers and supply lines.

UVF and INLA working 'hand in hand'

Det Supt Neill has quite a job on her hands heading up the unit responsible for the seizure of drugs in Northern Ireland, disrupting criminal gangs and their illegal activity.

Her assessment is that paramilitaries such as the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) and the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) are working "hand in hand" with organised crime groups and are responsible for the importation and distribution of drugs across Northern Ireland.

There are currently about 60 criminal gangs working in Northern Ireland.

"Drugs are coming into Northern Ireland via our seaports and our airports - they are being distributed through many of the criminal networks," Det Supt Neill said.

"The drugs are secreted in very sophisticated hides in vehicles.

"It is getting increasingly elaborate, technical and sophisticated in how they go about concealing the drugs."

The gangs involved in the drugs trade range from "homegrown groups" to cartels in South America and Mexico.

"In recent months we have undertaken activity in relation to north west INLA whereby we seized £50,000 worth of cannabis and £20,000 worth of cash," Det Supt Neill said.

"We undertook activity in relation to east Belfast UVF who were involved in the supply of cocaine and also cannabis as well - it is across a number of paramilitary groups.

"Seventy percent of the organised crime groups that we are investigating we assess to be involved in the supply of drugs."

Drug seizures and arrests rising

The PSNI says that the number of drug seizures it has made has "shown a mainly upwards trend" since 2006-7.

It says drug-related arrests increased between 2006-7 and 2019-20, then dropped the following two years. They increased again last year.

In the 12 months from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023:

There were 8,934 drug seizures in Northern Ireland, an increase of 802 (9.9%) on the previous 12 months

Seizures of class A, B and C drugs all rose

The most commonly seized drug was cannabis, followed by cocaine, benzodiazepines and pregabalin

Ten policing districts showed an increase in drug seizures

There were 3,340 drug-related arrests, an increase of 318 (10.5%) compared to the previous 12 months

Ten policing districts showed an increase in drug-related arrests, with the largest rise in Lisburn and Castlereagh

'High-harm organised groups'

She said paramilitaries are exploiting the drugs market for financial gain.

"Individuals will be groomed to use drugs and then will be brought in to be forced to undertake activity for paramilitaries."

Det Supt Neill said in the Organised Crime Branch which targets "high-harm organised crime groups and those paramilitary crime groups, our drug seizures is up 40% this year".

In 2022, the PSNI seized just over £9m worth of drugs, but from April 2023 the force has seized £7m worth of drugs.

The PSNI says it is working closely with Border Force to prevent drugs coming into Northern Ireland's ports.

