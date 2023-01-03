Police: Drugged driver arrested after high-speed chases on South Shore come to crashing end

An alleged drugged driver who rode on flattened tires as he led state and local police on two pursuits overnight was arrested after he lost control of his car and crashed off a highway on the South Shore.

Michael J. Goncalves, 25, of Plymouth, is slated to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court on charges including OUI drugs, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, number plate violation, excessive window tint, and speeding, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper who spotted a license plate violation with Goncalves’ vehicle attempted to stop him on Route 3 in Kingston shortly before 2 a.m. but he refused to stop and fled the area at nearly 100 mph, state police said. He is said to have then exited the highway in the direction of Route 3A in Plymouth, prompting a temporary termination of the chase.

About an hour later, police located Goncalves on Ship Pond Road in Plymouth and deployed stop sticks on Long Pond Road. Goncalves allegedly continued to flee onto Beaver Dam Road, where officers lost sight of him.

When Goncalves remerged minutes later on Route 3 north in Plymouth, he struck more stop sticks that were laid across the highway and his tires began smoking, according to state police.

Goncalves continued to flee on damaged tires for several more minutes at nearly 70 mph before fully losing control, entering the median north of Exit 22, and rolling over in Duxbury.

In a statement, state police said, “During an investigation on scene, including conversation with Goncalves, troopers determined he was operating under the influence of narcotics.”

Goncalves was examined at South Shore Hospital before being booked at the state police barracks in Norwell.

An investigation remains ongoing.

