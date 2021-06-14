Police: Drugs a factor in Friday Amesbury crash

Jun. 14—AMESBURY — An Amesbury man was arrested and charged with his third drug-related driving offense, after police say he crashed his motor vehicle in the area of Haverhill and North Martin roads on Friday afternoon.

Amesbury police and fire personnel responded to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Wallace Thayer Bates III, 40, of 36 Haverhill Road, No. 1301 was arrested and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs (third offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, destruction of property more than $1,200 (four counts) and leaving the scene of property damage (two counts).

Detective Lt. Kevin Donovan, who is leading the investigation, was not available to comment on Sunday. It was not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.