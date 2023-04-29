Police: Drugs, firearms found at property in Dobbins

Apr. 28—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said the discovery of a possible illegal marijuana cultivation site in the foothills resulted in the seizure of multiple drugs and firearms on Wednesday.

Along with the alleged discovery of the drugs and weapons at a property located at the 14700 block of Fountain House Road in Dobbins, the sheriff's department also claimed that there was a "large pond with empty bags of acid-based soil submerged in the water." Department officials said along with the "submerged bags of soil," deputies also allegedly located "plastic bags, plastic pots, pieces of lumber, and used soil and hazardous materials dumped in, and around, the pond."

"The hazardous material in the pond caused a significant environmental impact for fish and wildlife within the Foothill Community," the department said.

In total, Yuba County Sheriff's Department officials said during the execution of a search warrant at the Dobbins residence and "other structures," 1,720 marijuana plants under cultivation were located in addition to "several ecstasy pills, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, opium, 500 pounds of processed marijuana, and two firearms."

As a result of the discovery, Yuba County deputies arrested 40-year-old Lo Saephan, 27-year-old Johnny Saephan, 67-year-old Muang Saephan, and 63-year-old Yao Saephan for illegal marijuana cultivation with environmental violations, possession of marijuana for sales, maintaining a drug house, and conspiracy, officials said.

All four were booked into Yuba County Jail. As of Friday, they were still at the jail with bail set for each at $100,000.

Yuba County's prohibition

The alleged discovery of the illegal marijuana cultivation site comes on the heels of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approving a prohibition on hemp cultivation.

According to Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer, who recommended to the board that Yuba County continue its prohibition, legal hemp production would do more harm than good.

Among some of his concerns were enforcement efforts and the effects on the environment.

"There remain to be many concerns for the production of industrial hemp for local jurisdictions, namely public safety, nuisance complaints, the workload it creates for local departments and land use issues that arise due to its production," Scheer said Tuesday.

He said the continued prohibition of industrial hemp cultivation "will mitigate public safety, workload, land use issues, and potential for General Fund costs to administer the program."

The county claims that because industrial hemp and cannabis are "virtually indistinguishable to the untrained eye," that the cultivation of industrial hemp would pose "similar threats to the public health, safety or welfare as the cultivation of cannabis including light pollution, water pollution, noise, traffic and enforcement issues." According to the county, the cultivation of industrial hemp would "create an increased likelihood of criminal activity."

After the Yuba County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance in 2017 essentially banning commercial cannabis activities within the unincorporated areas of Yuba County, some residents in the Yuba County foothills said they have been dealing with the effects of prohibition as illegal, black market growers set up farms and abuse the land and water available in the area.

In 2022, a person who lived in the foothills and asked to remain anonymous because they lived between what they said were two illegal marijuana farms operated by suspected drug cartel members, told the Appeal what some residents and farmers were dealing with in rural areas of Yuba County when it came to legal and illegal grows.

"You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube. Not only have people here been growing cannabis for decades, but Yuba County invited cannabis growers to come here and invest in the county by issuing a cultivation ordinance in 2012," the person previously said. "It was by no means perfect, and it needed to be completely overhauled. Instead, the county pulled the rug out from those people, who mostly moved here so that they could grow in compliance with local regulations and eventually be part of the legal industry that was on the horizon, by passing the outdoor cultivation ban in 2015."

Because of these ordinances and a refusal to accept legal grow operations that may have contributed to the Yuba County economy, the person said many legitimate growers fled to other Northern California counties.

"Since then, the people who had ambitions to be part of a legal system moved to friendlier counties, and the people who bought those properties are those who have ambitions of being Scarface," the foothills resident said in reference to the character in the 1983 movie starring Al Pacino. "If the county doesn't reassess this strategy, it will continue to get worse, and as unmanageable as it seems to be now, those of us who want to live in safe, friendly communities will have no option but to leave. Guess who will replace us? There is no feasible option but to allow people to set up legitimate cannabis businesses that contribute to the prosperity and to the fabric of the county.

"There's no amount of enforcement that is going to fix this, it's just a never ending game of whack-a-mole, and the already strapped county will continue to be stretched beyond any hope of controlling the problem. We can't stick our heads in the sand, we have to invite respectful, law abiding citizens to help contribute to the county's ability to right this situation. This can be done through a combination of zoning and other ordinances, and fund strict regulation and enforcement."

Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson previously confirmed with the Appeal that there was a cartel and illegal grow presence in the foothills. He said it's an issue the county has dealt with for several years.

"The problem of illegal marijuana growing in Yuba County has been a problem for many years and we get little help from the State to combat the issue," Anderson previously said in an emailed statement to the Appeal. "While it is of little consolation, the problem that we see here is mirrored by most of our counterparts in the North State. The rural setting, limited LE (law enforcement) resources, cheap land prices, weather and good soil all play a role in my opinion."

Anderson said his department eradicated more than 29,000 plants from illegal grows in 2020, many he said were part of "Drug Trafficking Organizations." He said in the past the department has been able to partner with other Northern California sheriff's departments to try and eradicate illegal operations. They include departments in Siskiyou, Trinity and Calaveras counties.

"Cartels and DTOs (Drug Trafficking Organizations) finance other illegal operations in the U.S. with the proceeds from their illegal grows. The DTOs finance their heroin, methamphetamine, human trafficking and prostitution operations with proceeds from illegally grown marijuana," Anderson previously said. "They come to Yuba County and other rural California Counties because local law enforcement is strapped for resources and money and the property can be had at a much more affordable cost."