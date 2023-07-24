Police say drugs found during raid of community leader’s home, threaten nuisance crackdown

Orlando Police said a search of a prominent community member’s home yielded several different types of illegal substances Friday, resulting in four arrests.

Police said they pulled over Randall Clark in a traffic stop on an active warrant and located 125 grams of Methamphetamines in his car. They arrested Clark and his friend, Patricia Fredrick, who was found with a gram of fentanyl, according to a release.

Clark is the son of former Orlando Sentinel managing editor and TDT Citizens Advisory Board co-chair Jane Healy.

During a subsequent raid of Healy’s home – the third since 2018, police said – officers found another 25 grams of meth, 1 gram of cocaine, 14 grams of GHB, 200 grams of pills and live ammunition. Two occupants, Deborah Rogers and Audriana Gardner, were arrested. Rogers is a convicted felon, police said.

Healy is not accused of committing any crimes, and repeatedly denied knowledge of the existence of drugs in her home before and after the press release Monday.

“Have there occasionally been some drugs in the house? Maybe. I don’t know,” Healy said. “I don’t use them, I certainly don’t check every bedroom.”

Multiple neighbors said the problem was Healy’s son, Clark, who they called a known drug dealer. During the pandemic, they said Healy began allowing Clark’s friends to stay at the house for months at a time. They said typically, six to eight adults would live inside the home.

They said Healy was in denial about his alleged lifestyle.

“I understand that her house and her property, but what’s happening in the house is infecting an entire neighborhood where we shouldn’t have to feel unsafe,” Katie Koch said. “I know five houses that have moved out directly related to the activity at that house.”

The neighbors’ pleas may finally be getting some attention at City Hall. Police said they would refer the case to the city’s nuisance prosecutor, who could bring accusations to a board of citizens in a trial-like atmosphere.

If the city proved Healy’s home met at least one requirement, which include two or more sales of drugs in a six-month period or one felony possession of a drug after a prior occasion of dealing, the board would be able to authorize fines and order changes.

“I’m not going to please every neighbor, others neighbors like me too,” Healy said. “So, every neighbor isn’t complaining. I guarantee you that.”

Police said across the three raids of Healy’s home, they’ve recovered four stolen vehicles and nearly one pound of meth, and made 26 arrests.

Clark’s previous arrest for drug possession in February 2022 was dismissed and Healy is disputing the authorities’ arrests statistics, saying there have only been two prior to last week.

She said she had not spoken to her son about the police’s new findings and called the characterizations that her house was a drug house “ridiculous”.

“[The neighbors] just don’t like him, they don’t like me,” she said. “Nothing I can do about that.”

