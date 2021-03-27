Police: Drugs found in Harrison home within reach of children

Mar. 26—Harrison police said they found drugs within reach of children Thursday while serving a search warrant at a home near the municipal building and police department.

Police charged Garrick Marshman, 26, of Donora, with drug offenses including possession and possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment, firearms violations and conspiracy.

Police said in a criminal complaint against Marshman that narcotics enforcement officers and agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office Bureau of Narcotics Investigation served warrants late Thursday morning at a residence along Municipal Drive.

Marshman, who police described as a target of the investigation, came outside and was immediately taken into custody, the complaint said. Inside, a woman was found with a 2-year-old child and a month-old baby was in a crib in an upstairs bedroom.

Police said they found 35 grams or just more than an ounce of crack cocaine, 124 packets of heroin and marijuana inside the residence. Police said they also found a digital scale and a glass bowl, both with cocaine residue.

The complaint said the bowl with cocaine residue and marijuana were within reach of the young child.

Police said they also seized a loaded 9mm handgun and an additional magazine with 9mm ammunition and a container of suspected marijuana from a Jeep bearing Georgia plates.

Although police said both Marshman and the woman were arrested, no charges were found against the woman, according to online records.

Police said the woman told officers that Marshman knew that she had bought the gun and that she kept it inside the vehicle.

Neither Marshman nor the woman possess a valid license to carry firearms, the complaint said.

Police said the woman told them she knew the illegal drugs were in the residence, but that she was not the one selling them.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Marshman. He was arraigned Thursday and sent to Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .