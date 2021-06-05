Police: Drugs, gun found in stolen vehicle

Jun. 5—MORGANTOWN — A Kingwood man faces several charges after he was stopped in Monongalia County at the line with Marion County.

Benjamin H. Phares IV, 34, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and grand larceny.

On Thursday, Monongalia County sheriff's deputies were sent to Crossroads Road, which connects Mason Dixon Highway to Fairview, to assist Marion County law enforcement who were trying to find a vehicle involved in a brandishing a firearm incident, according to a criminal complaint. The vehicle was stopped "just inside " the Mon County line while deputies were on the way.

Phares, who had a warrant for his arrest from Preston County for possession with intent to deliver meth, was identified as the suspect, the complaint states.

A state trooper and Marion County deputy found a gun stolen from Mon County, two bags of suspected meth, a bag of a white powder substance and two digital scales in the vehicle, the complaint states. Testing showed two bags of meth and one bag of cocaine.

Phares has convictions for robbery and possession with intent, the complaint states. Both are felonies, which makes it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The 2021 Nissan Versa he was driving was reported stolen to the West Virginia State Police on Thursday, according to a complaint.

Phares' failure to return the vehicle 27 days past its return date is "evidence that he intended to permanently deprive Enterprise Rent-A-Car of their property, " a complaint states.

Phares is being held in North Central Regional Jail.