Police: Drugs, guns found in car after driver almost struck Duquesne officer

Jul. 1—A West Homestead man faces DUI and other charges after he nearly hit a Duquesne police officer who was conducting a traffic stop early Tuesday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. as a Duquesne City officer was making a traffic stop along Route 837. Police said a second car whizzed past "at a high rate of speed and dangerously close to striking the stopped police car." Officers caught up to the speeding car at a Speedway convenience store in West Mifflin.

Police said they noticed the backseat passenger had a holster sticking out of the front of his pants, though he told them he had no weapon and was just wearing the holster. Once he was ordered out of the car, officers said they found a pistol where he'd been sitting.

Court records identified the backseat passenger as 22-year-old Bradley Ward, of Homestead. He faces two misdemeanor counts, including carrying a firearm without a license.

The driver, identified in arrest records as 24-year-old Larrell Brimage, failed part of a field sobriety test then refused to finish the test, police said.

Officers asked if there were guns or drugs in the car, authorities said, at which point the driver "became nervous and refused to allow officers to check the car."

Police said the car was towed to the police station, and they found another pistol, two magazines, suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana and a digital scale they said contained drug residue.

Brimage faces firearm and drug charges as well as driving under the influence and traffic violations.

Court records did not list an attorney for either man as of Wednesday morning. Ward was released on his own recognizance. It was not immediately clear if Brimage was in custody.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@triblive.com or via Twitter .