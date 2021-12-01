Police find drugs and illegal firearms in search of Oakdale home. Two men arrested.

Ken Carlson
·1 min read

Two men in Oakdale were arrested after officers found drugs and illegal firearms in a home Tuesday, police said.

Oakdale police officers went to a home in the 400 block of East C Street to serve a warrant on Jeremy Davis. According to police, the officers knocked on the front door, which was open, and saw an AK-47 rifle inside the house.

Police said another man on active probation was in the home, which constitutes a firearms violation. Officers served a search warrant and found firearms, ammunition and drugs including fentanyl.

Joshua Gregory, the man on probation, was taken into custody. He faces firearm and drug charges. Bail is set at $380,000 for the firearms violation.

Police also arrested Davis on a misdemeanor warrant. He could be charged with possession of a controlled substance.

