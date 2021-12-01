Police find drugs and illegal firearms in search of Oakdale home. Two men arrested.

Two men in Oakdale were arrested after officers found drugs and illegal firearms in a home Tuesday, police said.

Oakdale police officers went to a home in the 400 block of East C Street to serve a warrant on Jeremy Davis. According to police, the officers knocked on the front door, which was open, and saw an AK-47 rifle inside the house.

Police said another man on active probation was in the home, which constitutes a firearms violation. Officers served a search warrant and found firearms, ammunition and drugs including fentanyl.

Joshua Gregory, the man on probation, was taken into custody. He faces firearm and drug charges. Bail is set at $380,000 for the firearms violation.

Police also arrested Davis on a misdemeanor warrant. He could be charged with possession of a controlled substance.