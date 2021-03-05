Police: Drugs seized during search of Harlingen apartment

Mar. 5—Courtesy: Harlingen Police Dept.

Harlingen Police say they seized narcotics Friday morning after serving a search warrant at a residential apartment on the 500 block of W. Polk St. at 9 a.m.

Sgt. Larry Moore said three people were taken into custody without incident.

The department had its emergency rescue vehicle in front of the small white wood framed apartments and patrol cars parked nearby.

Moore said the search and arrests were not related to the murder of 63-year-old Eric Armstrong earlier this week. He was found dead in his home on the 1900 block of East Van Buren Street on Monday.

In that case, police have been looking for a man who appeared on a doorbell camera. Investigators are also looking for the owner of a black Chevy truck who picked up a man who jumped into the back of the truck. They'd like to know where the man was dropped off.

Reporter Elsa Cavazos contributed to this report.