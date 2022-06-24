Police: Drunk driver caused accident, injuries

Jun. 24—MILTON — A Milton driver who allegedly was intoxicated more than three times the legal limit is accused of causing a three-vehicle accident that left another driver with a broken wrist and ribs, according to state police in Milton.

Jason D. Hackenberg, 21, of Lunar Lane, was charged with two felonies: One count each of aggravated assault while driving under the influence and aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanors: one count of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of DUI; and seven summary counts of disregarding traffic lanes, speeding, open alcoholic beverage while on a highway, failure to wear a seat belt, careless driving, reckless driving and disregarding flashing red signals. The charges were filed by state Trooper Sean Doherty, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

A three-vehicle crash occurred at Route 45 and Housels Run Road intersection at 5 p.m. June 2. A blue 2019 Ford Mustang being driven by Hackenberg was traveling east on Main Street (Route 45) when a black Chevrolet Malibu was stopped facing south, waiting to turn right onto Main Street, according to police.

A maroon Honda Civic was traveling west on Main Street when the Mustang began to make a left turn onto Housels Run Road. The vehicle spun out and stuck the Malibu's left rear quarter panel with the Mustang's right rear quarter panel, according to police.

The Malibu remained at final rest. The Mustang disregarded the traffic control device at Main Street and Housels Run Road intersection and continued traveling south into the intersection, striking the Civic. The Mustang struck the Civic with the front of the vehicle, pushing the Civic off Main Street into the south berm into its final position, according to police.

The Mustang's final resting position was on the north berm of Main Street, police said.

Hackenberg allegedly had an odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy bloodshot eyes. He allegedly admitted to drinking prior to the crash, and a field sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, police said.

A breath test indicated Hackenberg had a blood-alcohol concentration of .253 — more than three times the legal limit, police said.

Four witnesses on scene confirmed the events of the crash in detail, police said.

The victim provided medical records that indicated she sustained serious injuries during the crash, including a broken left wrist and broken ribs, police said.

Hackenberg was arraigned on June 8 and posted $50,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 10 a.m. Aug. 3.