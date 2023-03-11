Police: Drunk driver collides with police cruiser

Mar. 11—A Brunswick man was in the Glynn County Detention Center Friday for DUI, hit and run and several traffic charges after he allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a marked Brunswick Police cruiser.

Davis Wilcox III, 37, was driving a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria southbound on Lee Street where it intersects with Gloucester Street shortly after midnight on Friday morning when he allegedly ran a stop sign and into Gloucester Street ahead of a Brunswick Police Dodge Charger. The police vehicle, driven by Officer Nicole Walker, was heading eastbound, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.

The collision sent the Crown Victoria spinning for 125 feet over the southeastern curb of the intersection, knocking over a no-parking sign and crashing into a utility pole in the process.

The impact smashed the face of Wilcox, who was not wearing a seatbelt, into the windshield. With lacerations to his nose and face, he attempted to flee the scene after the crash, the report said.

He was located a short distance away near Oak Grove Cemetery, according to the report.

Wilcox and Walker were both transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's hospital in Brunswick and treated for injuries.

Wilcox was booked into Glynn County Detention Center on charges of DUI, hit and run, an open container violation, failure to stop at a stop sign and a seatbelt violation. Bond was set at $2,282, according to a Glynn County Sheriff's Office jail booking report.