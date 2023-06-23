Police: Drunk driver crashes into pole in MBTA busway tunnel

An alleged drunk driver was arrested early Friday morning after police say he drove down an MBTA busway and hit a pole.

MBTA Transit Police says 33-year-old Patrick Burke drove down the tunnel reserved for MBTA buses near Harvard Square around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The white GMC SUV crashed into a pole, crunching the front side of the car and giving the man a minor knee injury.

The driver was arrested for drunk driving and was transported to transit police headquarters.

