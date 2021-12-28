Police say drunk driver was going 110 mph before crash that killed Springfield man

Police say an intoxicated driver was going 110 mph seconds before causing a fatal crash on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield earlier this month.

Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 21, has been charged with DWI resulting in death and driving without a license for a Dec. 11 crash that killed 32-year-old Colby Compton.

According to court documents, Leiva-Navarro crashed his Dodge Charger into Compton's Saturn sedan just before 9:30 p.m. that night at the intersection of Glenstone Avenue and Portland Street.

A witness allegedly told police it appeared Leiva-Navarro had been racing another vehicle down Glenstone, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed, before crashing into Compton's vehicle.

A blood sample taken from Leiva-Navarro after the crash revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11 percent, which is above the legal limit for driving a car, according to court documents.

Court documents say Leiva-Navarro also admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day.

Springfield Police Department investigators then analyzed the Dodge Charger's Crash Data Retrieval System, which revealed Leiva-Navarro was traveling 110 mph with 100 percent acceleration five seconds before the crash. And about 1/10th of a second before the crash, Leiva-Navarro was traveling 90 mph, according to court documents.

Police say Leiva-Navarro does not have a state-issued driver's license and has been cited before for driving a car without a license.

Greene County prosecutors are asking that Leiva-Navarro be held in jail without bond as his case moves forward, arguing that he is a flight risk because he is a Honduran citizen with few ties to the Springfield area.

Leiva-Navarro's attorney did not immediately provide a statement when contacted on Tuesday afternoon.

The DWI resulting in death charge is a Class B felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

