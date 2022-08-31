Police: Drunk driver put two Stow road workers in hospital

Two city maintenance workers were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a 22-year-old Copley Township man crashed into them as they were working on Route 59 about one mile west of the Portage County line in Stow.

According to police, Cartier J. Smith-Johnson was driving a silver 2014 Chevy Camaro westbound around 12:17 a.m. on Route 59 when he drove into a coned-off work zone and struck two road crew members. The workers had been painting roadway markings (a crosswalk and a stop bar) at the Hiwood Avenue intersection.

Witnesses reported that after the crash Smith-Johnson and a passenger fled on foot. Emergency crews began providing first aid to the injured workers and officers began investigating the crash and searching for the two who had fled.

The passenger was located, treated for minor injuries and later released with no charges.

Police and a police dog arrested Smith-Johnson a short time later after they found him hiding in the yard of a residence about three blocks west of the crash scene.

Police said Smith-Johnson was intoxicated and hours later provided a breath sample which indicated that his BAC was .086, which is over the .08 legal limit in Ohio. Smith-Johnson was booked and processed at Stow City Jail and was taken to the Macedonia City Jail. He was video arraigned at Stow Municipal Court at 10 a.m.

The injured workers, men ages 22 and 51, were both transported by Stow EMS to Akron City Hospital with critical injuries. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Police said Smith-Johnson is charged with two third-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony count of leaving the scene of an accident after causing injury, and misdemeanor charges of OVI, prohibited blood alcohol content, reckless operation and assured clear distance.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police say drunk driver put two Stow road workers in hospital