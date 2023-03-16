Police say drunk driver suspected in Seymour Highway crash

Wichita Falls Police said they suspect an intoxicated driver was responsible for a crash Thursday morning that left a Wichita Falls woman with life-threatening injuries.

A Wichita Falls woman was critically injured in a two-vehilce accident at Seymour highway and Loop 11 Thursday morning. The driver of the pickup that struck her car is charged with intoxication assault.

It happened about 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Seymour Highway and Loop 11.

Wichita Falls Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a westbound pickup struck a Mercedes-Benz GLK 300 that was making a left turn onto Loop 11. Eipper said a witness told police the pickup ran a red light.

"He was going pretty fast, according to witnesses," Eipper said.

The impact spun both vehicles and knocked them several yards away from the point of collision.

The driver of the Mercedes, 68-year-old Terry Luckett of Wichita Falls, was transported to URHCS with suspected life-threatening injuries. She was later transported to an out-of-town hospital.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Anstacio Mendoza of Wichita Falls, was also transported to URHCS where he was treated and released. Then officers transported Mendoza to the Wichita County jail and charged him with Intoxication Assault.

Jail records show Mendoza has a string of drunk driving and public intoxication charges going back to 2014. He was last released from jail March 3 on personal recognizance bail for public intoxication.

